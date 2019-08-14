Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted By $710,076 Its Celgene (CELG) Holding; Last Week DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. See DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) latest ratings:

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 7,554 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 139,046 shares with $13.12M value, up from 131,492 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.34 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

The stock increased 3.53% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 606,228 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 20,706 shares. Pier Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,792 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Bollard Gru Lc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Hodges Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ent Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 14,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 25,906 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability holds 2.55% or 64,787 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania invested 0.15% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Allstate has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stephens Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.67% or 275,347 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 20,447 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 6.37% above currents $94.2 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12.