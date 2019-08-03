Oppenheimer & Close Boosted Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position by $667,342; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $343,400

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

