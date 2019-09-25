Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Share Value Declined; Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $322,245

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 76,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 158,783 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 82,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.07M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 448,057 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 26,304 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.09% or 1.60 million shares. Asset Management owns 14,868 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 605,818 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 149,025 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 390 shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 38,726 shares. Central Comml Bank & accumulated 2,533 shares. Sfe Counsel has 9,010 shares. Agf Investments reported 0.77% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,440 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 23,993 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 27,939 shares to 11,311 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,959 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum to launch secondary offerings of Plains, Plains GP – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 360,626 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $30.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 111,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,706 were reported by Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 361,048 shares. Lasalle Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 113,962 shares. 3.42 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Barclays Public Lc invested in 592,006 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 195 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 298,460 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 530,799 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 10,784 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com reported 114,938 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 196,247 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.5% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.13% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 33,993 shares.