Oppenheimer & Close Increased Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $667,342 as Stock Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose While American Investment Services Has Lifted by $2.93 Million Its Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81 million shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Glob accumulated 0.08% or 1.89M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,602 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,604 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs invested in 2,394 shares. Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,440 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citizens Northern Corporation stated it has 9,444 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 1.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weik Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,355 shares. 37,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Kansas-based Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomasville Bancshares owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,914 shares. Moreover, Doheny Asset Ca has 0.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.76% or 4,600 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,019 shares to 39,377 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Express Turns To Vodafone Business And IBM To Boost Digital Journey With Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.