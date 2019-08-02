Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (NYSE:OPY) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:OPY) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s current price of $27.73 translates into 0.43% yield. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 106,782 shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 1.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 56 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 50 reduced and sold positions in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 33.29 million shares, up from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 103,450 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $17.60M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for 930,166 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 331,000 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.61% invested in the company for 209,320 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,847 shares.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $962.46 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

