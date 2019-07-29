Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; 0 Analysts Bullish Control4 (CTRL)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (NYSE:OPY) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:OPY) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s current price of $29.29 translates into 0.41% yield. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 92,771 shares traded or 59.68% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 9.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by DA Davidson. Roth Capital downgraded Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Roth Capital has “Neutral” rating and $2400 target. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, February 5 to “Hold”. The stock of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14. See Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $639.39 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $90,999 activity. Cashen Susan had sold 5,022 shares worth $90,999.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Control4 Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 612,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Management owns 150,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.36% or 155,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,344 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 17,913 shares stake. Northern reported 323,686 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 53,904 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,937 shares. Connors Investor Ser invested 0.21% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 45,600 shares. Secor Cap Advsr L P holds 29,169 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 41,104 shares in its portfolio. 61,597 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.82 million shares or 1.99% more from 5.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,556 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. 6,697 are owned by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Shell Asset Management Company holds 15,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) or 17,296 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11,113 shares. Invesco reported 9,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY). Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 4,917 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc reported 305,703 shares stake. Matarin Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 12,723 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 20 shares. American Intll Inc holds 0% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

