Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Contrasting side by side

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – Regional that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 27 0.39 N/A 2.38 12.23 Siebert Financial Corp. 11 9.65 N/A 0.42 28.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Siebert Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Siebert Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and Siebert Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 1.5% Siebert Financial Corp. 0.00% 80.7% 71%

Risk and Volatility

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Siebert Financial Corp. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and Siebert Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 4.4%. 1.9% are Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Siebert Financial Corp. has 41.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.8% 5.66% 10.93% 9.26% -1.39% 14.05% Siebert Financial Corp. 5.35% 32.81% 15.77% 6.2% -22.24% -18.26%

For the past year Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance while Siebert Financial Corp. has -18.26% weaker performance.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; offers securities lending services; and engages in equities, fixed income, and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, and trust services; and is involved in originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans, as well as securitizing these loans into Ginnie Mae mortgage backed securities. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains three retail discount brokerage offices in Jersey City, New Jersey; Boca Raton, Florida; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of December 16, 2016, Siebert Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.