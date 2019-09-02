Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Comparing side by side

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – Regional sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 27 0.38 N/A 2.38 12.23 Siebert Financial Corp. 11 10.69 N/A 0.42 28.48

In table 1 we can see Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and Siebert Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Siebert Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Siebert Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) and Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 1.5% Siebert Financial Corp. 0.00% 80.7% 71%

Volatility and Risk

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Siebert Financial Corp.’s 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.4% of Siebert Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.6% of Siebert Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.8% 5.66% 10.93% 9.26% -1.39% 14.05% Siebert Financial Corp. 5.35% 32.81% 15.77% 6.2% -22.24% -18.26%

For the past year Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance while Siebert Financial Corp. has -18.26% weaker performance.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; offers securities lending services; and engages in equities, fixed income, and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, and trust services; and is involved in originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans, as well as securitizing these loans into Ginnie Mae mortgage backed securities. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains three retail discount brokerage offices in Jersey City, New Jersey; Boca Raton, Florida; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of December 16, 2016, Siebert Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.