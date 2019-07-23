Oppenheimer & Close Has Boosted Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake By $667,342; Hebron Technology CO LTD. – Class Ahare (HEBT) SI Increased By 6.67%

Hebron Technology CO LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:HEBT) had an increase of 6.67% in short interest. HEBT’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.67% from 1,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Hebron Technology CO LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s short sellers to cover HEBT’s short positions. The SI to Hebron Technology CO LTD. – Class Ahare’s float is 0.02%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 57,221 shares traded. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) has declined 52.63% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HEBT News: 27/04/2018 – Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – HEBRON TECHNOLOGY – SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH; 12/03/2018 Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Acquires Equity Interest in Health Care Product Trading Company

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 117.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Close Llc acquired 51,334 shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 95,070 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 43,736 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 3.39M shares traded or 23.82% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $32.70 million. The firm offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.