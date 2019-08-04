Oppenheimer & Company Cut Its Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Stake; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) stake by 65.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 75,900 shares as Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 39,388 shares with $396,000 value, down from 115,288 last quarter. Royce Global Value Tr Inc now has $106.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 4,270 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,404 shares to 39,334 valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 38,420 shares and now owns 91,132 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RGT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 1.48% more from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 122,183 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,752 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,592 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 54,000 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Zuckerman Gru Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 91,975 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 43,583 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) or 45,275 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 39,388 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 9,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc owns 47 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 53,197 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Saba LP reported 645,533 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,999 shares. Brown Advisory reported 11,076 shares.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $420.98 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 35,433 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

