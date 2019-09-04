Oppenheimer & Close Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $347,490

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 16.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.45 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pan American Silver takeover of Tahoe Resources wins shareholder approval – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Shining Silver and Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Pan American Silver – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Pan American Silver and Warrior Met Coal – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Pacific Reports Continued Exploration Success at Silver Sand Including Wide Mineralization Intercept of 104.5 Metres Grading 183 Grams Per Tonne Silver – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 604 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Quadrant Capital Mgmt holds 1.7% or 76,662 shares. Washington Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 191,784 shares. 6.29M were reported by Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co. Linscomb & Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 10,292 shares. 524,691 are held by Cannell Peter B Inc. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 140,055 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,824 shares. 78,164 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mariner Limited Com holds 430,854 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc owns 382,095 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 67,410 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn reported 800,309 shares. Fagan Associates Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,686 shares.