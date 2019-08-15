Oppenheimer & Close Lifted Its Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $667,342; Gladius Capital Management LP Upped Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $28.38 Million

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.12M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 6.63 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PAAS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pan American Silver’s 2018 silver output falls just shy of guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Pan American Silver – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disrupting the Disruptors: Transforming the Cloud Computing Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 127 shares to 2,636 shares, valued at $240.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,489 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,764 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 3,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Co has 17,300 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 203,776 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Pure Fincl Advsr holds 0.17% or 15,903 shares. 40,559 are owned by Duncker Streett & Inc. 20,072 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc. First Tru Lp holds 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2.66M shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 312,678 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).