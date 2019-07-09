Oppenheimer & Close Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $1.06 Million; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Decreased Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 682,210 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Asset Strategies holds 0.52% or 40,926 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management accumulated 0.4% or 9,114 shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com has 2.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.41% or 322,455 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 12,721 shares. Monarch Mgmt Inc has 160,173 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.65% or 586,166 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% or 16,140 shares. Gyroscope Gru holds 8,555 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 35.07 million shares or 2.51% of the stock. Delta Capital Mgmt Lc has 3.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3,249 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest owns 65 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 18,881 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 46,141 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 0.09% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 215,292 shares. 3.62 million were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 78,401 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 3,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 180,118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.11% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.6% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 29,348 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 93,460 shares. Virtu Fin invested in 10,205 shares or 0% of the stock.

