Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position; Engaged Capital Decreased By $49.22 Million Its Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 30.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc acquired 28,539 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 122,094 shares with $8.48 million value, up from 93,555 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 2.35 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products

Engaged Capital Llc decreased Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) stake by 84.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 343,873 shares with $9.03M value, down from 2.24M last quarter. Benchmark Electrs Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 230,435 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has 486,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Engaged Limited Com invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 220,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 97,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 57,544 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Stephens Ar reported 7,641 shares stake. Blackrock reported 6.23 million shares stake. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De reported 146,590 shares. Huntington State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 185 shares. 114,795 were accumulated by Brandywine Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). National Bank Of America De owns 80,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,929 shares.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.87M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,888 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 0.13% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). James Inv Inc reported 110,662 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 55,285 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd owns 0.61% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 41,601 shares. First Personal Services has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 947 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% or 97,818 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 56,106 shares. Mariner stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wexford Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 29,570 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc holds 13,005 shares. Sei Invests Communication owns 616,735 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 10,349 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $89.79 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TSN in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TSN in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 23,603 shares to 165,848 valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 5,405 shares and now owns 14,207 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.