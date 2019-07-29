Oppenheimer & Company Holding In Albemarle (ALB) Was Has Lifted; Devon Energy (DVN) Holding Held by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,160 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 26,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 110,180 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 994,829 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 18,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 356,700 were reported by Carlson Cap L P. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 200,107 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 332 shares. 118,990 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 184,774 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 104 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dubuque Bancorporation Tru has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 220 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Atria Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,807 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 42,830 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Raymond James Ser Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,400 shares to 12,458 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 191,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,951 shares, and cut its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr.