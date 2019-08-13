Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $331,056; Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its First Merchants (FRME) Stake by $894,636 as Stock Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 27,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 108,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 80,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 13.65 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 24,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 19,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 44,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 147,125 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 6,409 shares to 10,661 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,134 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 13,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 279,900 are owned by Foundation Res. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 2,000 shares. Madison Invest has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 13,289 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 547,142 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 604,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Zweig accumulated 160,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cidel Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 10.60 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12,993 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider Lehman Gary bought $1,658.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors invested in 264 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 151,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech owns 0.02% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 74,069 shares. Cardinal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 2.08 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Co accumulated 83,008 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,144 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 90,835 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% or 423 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Gru has 31,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors owns 58,343 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Park National Oh accumulated 79,629 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Pitcairn reported 0.03% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 1.05 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME).

