Oppenheimer Covers Wingstop (WING); Starrett L S Co (SCX) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer has initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in analysts report shared with investors and clients on 19 September, Octafinance.com reports. The company set “Perform” rating on WING stock.

Starrett L S Co (SCX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 11 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Starrett L S Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.91 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Starrett L S Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 127.87 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 7 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $72 lowest target. $95.13’s average target is 9.41% above currents $86.95 stock price. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of WING in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WING’s profit will be $5.01 million for 127.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Wingstop Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $38.66 million. The companyÂ’s products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 19,631 shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (SCX) has declined 11.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company for 357,083 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 201,715 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0.04% invested in the company for 58,949 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 42,304 shares.