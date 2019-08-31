Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $334,370; Contrarian Capital Management Increases Position in Braskem S A (BAK)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$2.65B; 09/04/2018 – BRASKEM, RPR IN GASOLINE BUY & SALE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 850,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, down from 861,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,249 are held by Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Co. Washington Comm holds 0.04% or 22,058 shares. Nwq Invest Management Commerce Ltd holds 0.75% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp holds 0.58% or 74,623 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 12,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Baldwin Ltd Liability Co reported 100,956 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mengis Capital Mngmt owns 8,030 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 31,787 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 223,000 shares. Victory Cap owns 1.51 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Gp reported 0.21% stake. 29,935 were accumulated by Sfmg Limited. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 292,729 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,101 shares to 18,576 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 36,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.