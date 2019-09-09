Oppenheimer & Company Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Dalton Investments Raised Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 872,358 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 69,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 374,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 304,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com owns 2,660 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 1.45M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,530 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.6% or 34,312 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc holds 0.15% or 6,575 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 42,728 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 89,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 7,089 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 35,943 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.74% or 102,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 361,803 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 233,012 shares. James Inv Rech accumulated 0.05% or 8,105 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,582 shares to 20,853 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

