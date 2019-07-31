Oppenheimer & Close Boosted Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding; Citigroup (C) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $386,136 as Share Price Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 2.37M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7.91M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.14M shares. 803,737 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. 31,096 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs L P. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Co holds 6.17% or 71,323 shares in its portfolio. Qv accumulated 620,417 shares or 5.5% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Llc owns 703,661 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 0.58% or 159,193 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,704 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 36,724 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 81 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 142,191 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

