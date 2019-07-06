Oppenheimer & Company Lowered By $599,794 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $8.08 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 22.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 10,166 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 34,728 shares with $2.08M value, down from 44,894 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.00 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 85,000 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 475,000 shares with $45.21M value, up from 390,000 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.54M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 22,718 shares to 62,057 valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) stake by 82,897 shares and now owns 270,221 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. PiperJaffray reinitiated Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of PSX in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.