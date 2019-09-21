Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.85 Million as Stock Declined; Best Buy (BBY) Stock Price Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Lowered Its Position by $565,455

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 53,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 61,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.27M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year's $0.68 per share.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year's $0.93 per share.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 94,338 shares to 368,681 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 27,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).