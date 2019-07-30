Oppenheimer & Company Boosted Its Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) as Market Value Rose; Auxier Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in The Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $148.06. About 502,528 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.27. About 210,916 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,792 shares to 3,197 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,991 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DPW Holdings Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 431,382 are owned by American Century Cos. 712 were accumulated by Hilton Ltd Liability. Pnc Svcs Incorporated has 3,318 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 11,153 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 168 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 64,159 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.72% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,729 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 298,289 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 16,294 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 1.86M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.03% or 2,581 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 485,500 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11. The insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.