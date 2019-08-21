Oppenheimer & Close Has Upped Its Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Holding Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 76,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.13 million, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 9.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 873,204 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.35M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 10,369 shares. 140,122 are owned by Aull Monroe Invest. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny stated it has 52,022 shares. Alethea Management Lc owns 10,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.68% or 150,397 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 84,261 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 243,571 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 72,640 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Inc, California-based fund reported 8,234 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited reported 221,525 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 45,473 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.57% or 1.55M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 239,738 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,911 shares to 801,951 shares, valued at $36.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Cision Ltd.