Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $537,795 as Stock Declined; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $337,512

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,671 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 85,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 1.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 10,747 shares to 93,069 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 28,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.