Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed By $546,204 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Last Week Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Analysts

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 11,874 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 50,530 shares with $2.37M value, down from 62,404 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Among 2 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma has $5.65 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 56.79% above currents $3.24 stock price. Antares Pharma had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. See Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $5.25 New Target: $5.65 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 744,676 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $523.56 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 62,601 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,267 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 3.58 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has 103,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Lc has 69,293 shares. Essex Invest Management Lc holds 0.3% or 672,537 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 158,594 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 533,405 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 38,793 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 13,850 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc reported 48,207 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paw Capital Corporation has invested 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Nadler Financial Inc has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,133 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.96% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jag Capital Management Ltd Com holds 33,090 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 20.66M shares. Moreover, Sandhill Cap Limited has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Dallas reported 10,247 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 93,371 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 132,515 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm reported 780,081 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation stated it has 8,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 108,101 shares. Cibc World Incorporated has 2.03M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 941,516 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 239,542 shares to 893,116 valued at $81.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 9,484 shares and now owns 101,365 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.