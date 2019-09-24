Oppenheimer Asset Management Trimmed Brinks Co (BCO) Holding By $749,655; Lodge Hill Capital Boosted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 9,255 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 33,790 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 43,045 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 146,391 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 15.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 15,780 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 120,926 shares with $16.48M value, up from 105,146 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $71.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 1.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -0.60% below currents $126.26 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 9. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $14300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Estabrook Cap has 500 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 287,812 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ballentine Prtn Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wms Prtn Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 3,882 shares. Aqr Capital Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Victory Capital Management has 59,689 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,003 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 4,388 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 15,967 shares. 10,156 were accumulated by Private Asset Mgmt. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,976 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,383 are owned by Zeke Advsrs Llc. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Tower Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 20,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0.05% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 500 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 38,171 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 104 shares. Strs Ohio owns 6,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cim Mangement holds 4,171 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Synovus has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Plc reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has 0.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).