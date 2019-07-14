Oppenheimer Asset Management Stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Decreased by $441,740; Schulhoff & Co Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upped by $386,700

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 22,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,962 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629,000, down from 52,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 463,509 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Since January 16, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. Another trade for 25,356 shares valued at $473,805 was made by Scripps Eaton M on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $94,631 was made by SCRIPPS CHARLES E on Monday, February 11. Lawlor Brian G. had sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,694 shares to 17,328 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M. Shares for $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A.