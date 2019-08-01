Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $691,952 as Stock Value Rose; Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Stock Price Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $377,200

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 19,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 33,262 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 2.20M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.53M for 27.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,124 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 67,889 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 529,560 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc has 625,057 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 19.42 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 667 were reported by Parkside Retail Bank Tru. 45,100 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Lc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 544,296 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0.19% or 9.75 million shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 27,876 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Inv Management holds 18,750 shares. Tci Wealth reported 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northern Corp accumulated 12.37M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabby Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,000 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 1,805 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,376 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pinebridge LP reported 95,031 shares. Synovus Financial holds 18,738 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 3,443 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 59,257 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 0.18% or 8,138 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Llc reported 17,506 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,030 shares to 310 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

