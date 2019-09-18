Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised Its Position in Sap Se (SAP) by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $7.43 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 412,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 235,486 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 648,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 158,269 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15M, up from 85,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.63. About 179,287 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 30/05/2018 – NTT Group Brings Top Leadership and Award-Winning Teams to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®; 17/05/2018 – SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 51,500 shares to 653,461 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 59,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).