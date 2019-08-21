Oppenheimer Asset Management Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Cut by $2.21 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted by $3.54 Million Its Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 8,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,984 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 40,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 66,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 487,731 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19M, up from 420,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 23.12M shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

