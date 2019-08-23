Oppenheimer Asset Management Maintains Stake in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY); Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Holding by $995,952

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 5,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 24,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 19,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 107,602 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 4.70 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 93,295 shares to 673,983 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,605 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 10,151 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 84,754 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Cipher Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 44,117 shares. Caymus Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 1.45 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 753,300 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 280,317 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 14,543 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 15,200 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 19,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 171,020 shares. 14,875 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 932,787 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4,612 shares to 87,288 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,308 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).