Oppenheimer Asset Management Maintains Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW); Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Eos Management LP Has Cut Position by $32.56 Million

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 55,045 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 6,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 96,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79M, up from 90,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 1.07 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare To Participate In Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase of VIP Health Care Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 16,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 1,300 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 41,593 shares. 77,503 are held by Friess Lc. Vanguard Gp reported 677,604 shares stake. Driehaus Limited owns 15,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 21,475 are owned by Parametric Assocs Lc. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,210 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 18,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Management Ny has invested 0.3% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 45,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 9,835 shares to 138,791 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,882 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.2% or 335,182 shares in its portfolio. 2,828 were reported by Motco. Palisade Asset Management Llc owns 8,890 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,962 shares. 1.43 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,671 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y reported 8,087 shares. Addenda Cap Inc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 123,088 shares. Apriem Advsrs has invested 1.86% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2.21M are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. King Luther Mngmt invested in 69,210 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).