Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered Its Snap On (SNA) Position by $1.49 Million; Valuation Rose; Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $714,100

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 756,947 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 9,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,379 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 47,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.01. About 161,444 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 19,000 shares to 115,078 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD).

