Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered By $563,904 Its Avid Technology (AVID) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 30.32% above currents $14.58 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) latest ratings:

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Avid Technology Inc (AVID) stake by 40.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 62,656 shares as Avid Technology Inc (AVID)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 91,925 shares with $838,000 value, down from 154,581 last quarter. Avid Technology Inc now has $254.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 224,196 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro l PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $4.73M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 36,628 shares to 297,292 valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 11,252 shares and now owns 14,703 shares. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVID shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 21.49 million shares or 6.14% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 40,081 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 5,468 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 100,375 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 4,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments owns 39,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 83,001 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 37,968 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Northern reported 331,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 34,944 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited owns 101,226 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 923,577 shares traded or 32.52% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.