Oppenheimer Asset Management Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy (VET); Mig Capital Trimmed Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $3.33 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 178,392 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 207,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 969,409 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,416 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,279 shares. Valley National Advisers has 1,797 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 3,084 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Bb&T Securities Ltd accumulated 55,683 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 175,655 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg accumulated 160,265 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 514 are held by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,723 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,537 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).