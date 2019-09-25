Oppenheimer Asset Management Increases Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY); Willow Creek Wealth Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 22,706 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 19,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 66,217 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares to 335,514 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

