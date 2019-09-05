Oppenheimer Asset Management Increased Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake By $364,344; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)

Among 6 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antofagasta PLC has GBX 1050 highest and GBX 750 lowest target. GBX 870’s average target is -0.75% below currents GBX 876.6 stock price. Antofagasta PLC had 48 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, July 5. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) latest ratings:

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 24.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 2,584 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 13,257 shares with $1.88M value, up from 10,673 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $7.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 454,185 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 38.19% above currents $122.84 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Communication has invested 0.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% or 95 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com reported 110,136 shares stake. Prelude Capital stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 4,174 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 2,151 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 4,257 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 21,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bessemer Incorporated stated it has 100 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 20,618 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 4,824 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 44,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 8.18 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

The stock increased 1.84% or GBX 15.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 876.6. About 604,790 shares traded. Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.