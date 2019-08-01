Oppenheimer Asset Management Increased Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $382,382; Chilton Capital Management Has Raised American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position by $1.90 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 497,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 411,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 1.32M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 62,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 60,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $201.03. About 259,042 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.01% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 62,490 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 4,442 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 56,254 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 294,512 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 389 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 451,789 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 2,042 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 8,750 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 0.1% or 102,762 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Css Limited Liability Company Il holds 3,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Select Equity Grp LP holds 0% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,169 shares to 27,618 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 19,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability reported 817,497 shares. 360 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. New York-based Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.92% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 4.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 3,992 shares stake. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc owns 11,451 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 3.05 million shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp owns 85,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 86,788 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 34,416 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt reported 0.49% stake. 402,061 were accumulated by Parametric Limited Liability. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,085 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company invested in 1.58M shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 18,613 shares to 152,925 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,678 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.