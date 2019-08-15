Oppenheimer Asset Management Holds Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA); As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Increased Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 20,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 50,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 29,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 1.36M shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 6,806 shares to 9,487 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 159,356 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Saturna Capital has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stearns Ser Gp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,642 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 22,795 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 541,720 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 18,368 are held by Excalibur Mgmt. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 1.07% or 46,120 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 347,853 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 5,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 30,185 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 93,547 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 29,744 shares or 0.99% of the stock.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron beats on earnings, misses on revenue amid weak refining ops – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 14,871 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 3,036 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 123 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Incorporated. Nordea Inv Management reported 745,352 shares. Glob Endowment Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Glenmede Trust Company Na has 985 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 32,652 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Qs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny owns 186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 366 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 25.53M shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.72M are owned by River Road Asset Management Limited Co.