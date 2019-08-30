Oppenheimer Asset Management Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Trimmed by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Raised by $347,490 Its Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 102,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 316,624 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 4.08 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,235 shares to 49,760 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.97M for 17.84 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisors Inc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 203,878 shares. Adirondack Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,017 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 5.22 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. 2.13M were accumulated by Thornburg Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,356 shares. Haverford Tru invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 6,255 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 72,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Enterprise Svcs holds 0.08% or 9,341 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 490,500 shares. Oakworth accumulated 2,717 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 24,493 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.02M were accumulated by Alleghany De.

