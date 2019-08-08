Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Upped Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding By $834,802; Mcgrath Rentcorp Has 1.1 Sentiment

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 303.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 24,553 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 32,634 shares with $1.13M value, up from 8,081 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.45 million shares traded or 40.38% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 78 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 71 cut down and sold holdings in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 20.00 million shares, up from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse reinitiated Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) stake by 6,169 shares to 299,414 valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 69,109 shares and now owns 284,309 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 51,966 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time