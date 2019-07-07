Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed Pricesmart (PSMT) Stake By $602,293; WEST FRASER TIMBER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WFTBF) Shorts Up By 9.94%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) stake by 99.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 8,483 shares as Pricesmart Inc (PSMT)’s stock declined 9.52%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 28 shares with $2,000 value, down from 8,511 last quarter. Pricesmart Inc now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 298,507 shares traded or 75.83% up from the average. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART 2Q REV. $839.6M; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR 5-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 4, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST-13 1/2 FULL MONTHS ROSE 4.4%; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018, COMPARABLE NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES FOR 40 WAREHOUSE CLUBS INCREASED 3.5%; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%

WEST FRASER TIMBER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) had an increase of 9.94% in short interest. WFTBF’s SI was 1.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.94% from 1.27M shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 1166 days are for WEST FRASER TIMBER LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s short sellers to cover WFTBF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 2,100 shares traded. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 12,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Tru has invested 0.02% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 0.07% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 121,063 shares. 3,517 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 1.48M shares. 14,753 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Northern Corp has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Crawford Counsel holds 55,326 shares. Sei owns 22,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited reported 9,176 shares.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 24.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.61 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $14.05M for 27.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.73% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.98 million activity. PRICE ROBERT E had sold 10,000 shares worth $610,976. Another trade for 2,117 shares valued at $139,495 was sold by Calvo Rodrigo. Shares for $36,059 were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G. Diaz Frank Ramon sold $38,914 worth of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Price Philanthropies Foundation sold 10,000 shares worth $510,402.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 2,584 shares to 13,257 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 5,511 shares and now owns 16,395 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The firm offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.