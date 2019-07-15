Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $1.13 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Harris Del (HRS) Valuation Rose While Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Exercise CB Chris Harris’ Option; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Melody Harris, J.D., appointed Chief Legal Officer of SomaLogic; 02/04/2018 – Assemblywoman Pamela Harris Resigns Ahead of Fraud Trial; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Maxx Builders President Harris Khan talks of expansion throughout the Texas region; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,478 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 47,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $227.05. About 352,518 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 30,758 shares to 42,805 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Harris, L3 complete merger deal – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Tech Stock Could Squeeze Shorts – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 574 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,494 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability has 1,698 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has 35,660 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,428 are held by Estabrook Capital. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Co accumulated 116,866 shares. 41,751 were accumulated by American Int Group. Burgundy Asset has invested 1.48% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Art Advsrs reported 2,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 6,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Stephens Ar owns 1,584 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 1,242 are held by Qs Limited Company. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Products And Chemicals: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 323,631 shares to 699,400 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 15,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.