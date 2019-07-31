Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.53 Million Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Cooper Companies (COO)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 15.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,397 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 24,308 shares with $8.48M value, down from 28,705 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $347.19. About 321,280 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

Cooper Companies Inc (COO) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 154 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cooper Companies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 46.20 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cooper Companies Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 130 Increased: 135 New Position: 68.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Teladoc (TDOC) Names David Sides as COO – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp owns 981,302 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torray Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 79,669 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 2.23% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 612,748 shares.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.77 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 39.81 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.81 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $338.91. About 129,624 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has risen 23.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 231,446 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,909 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.62% or 22,149 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 33,028 shares stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.64% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2.83M shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,164 shares. Psagot House invested in 0% or 6 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 99,763 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,676 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 147,009 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 13,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 9,662 shares. Acg Wealth owns 945 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ulta Beauty: Valuation Rich But Not Rich Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.11 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $375 target in Monday, April 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Guggenheim maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 7,672 shares to 27,462 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 3,317 shares and now owns 6,225 shares. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was raised too.