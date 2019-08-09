Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $2.66 Million; Meritor (MTOR) Stock Value Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $12.00 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 367,652 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 99,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, up from 84,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 315,294 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,818 shares to 972,758 shares, valued at $114.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13 million shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $703.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

