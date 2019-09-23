Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in China Pete & Chem (SNP) as Stock Value Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Share Value Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (SNP) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 14,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 36,712 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 51,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Pete & Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 180,288 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 21/03/2018 – ADB signs $250 mln loan deal for China geothermal heating; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – China signals to state giants: ‘Buy American’ oil and grains; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. On Other; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 18/04/2018 – AETI announces renewal of Chinese Joint Venture; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 52,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71 million, down from 54,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 3,835 shares to 3,888 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 19,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci China (MCHI) by 5,306 shares to 10,975 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.09% or 8,999 shares in its portfolio. 2,430 are owned by Zacks Invest. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 90,424 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 47 shares. Motco accumulated 0.01% or 535 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 7,466 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 6,652 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 299,413 shares. South State holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,340 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc reported 4,962 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 3.55 million shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.13% or 25,808 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.