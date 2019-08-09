Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $323,490 as Valuation Declined; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Valuation Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Its Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 150,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 154,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 125,823 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 85,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 280,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 194,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 135,916 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Targets Board Overhaul at Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 8,700 shares. Foundry Ltd Co holds 26,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.05% or 1.28M shares. 34,600 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,631 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 1,222 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 223,714 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 24 shares. Element Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,300 shares. First Tru Lp holds 37,602 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 393,028 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 44,600 shares to 262,318 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 172,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,987 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. Merrill Gary had sold 1,385 shares worth $93,998.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 34,073 shares to 104,287 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

