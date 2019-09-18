Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $1.14 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $726,261

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $238.7. About 1.01 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 137,029 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 112,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.31 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 45,510 shares to 234,391 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 22,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,323 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against AO Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 183,592 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 933,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company owns 69,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bridges Inv Management holds 0.01% or 7,209 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & reported 10,380 shares stake. 115 are owned by Sun Life Financial Inc. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 321,377 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 594,833 shares. Axa invested in 64,656 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 1,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co owns 5,259 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 8,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Williams Jones & Limited has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 937 shares. Omers Administration has 26,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smithfield Co reported 57 shares. D E Shaw & Comm invested in 0.75% or 2.57 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 64,049 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.18% or 1,109 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Opus Point Prtn Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,123 shares. City Hldgs Comm has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Intrust Bancshares Na holds 1,860 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.