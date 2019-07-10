Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Raytheon Company (RTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) stake by 38.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc acquired 7,672 shares as Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)’s stock rose 7.64%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 27,462 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 19,790 last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc now has $7.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 392,476 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES’ COVERAGE RATIO 55.5 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 67.2 PCT AT END-2017; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS CONFIRMS TARGETS FOR BAD LOAN REDUCTION, COST CUTS AND TIMELINE FOR BAD LOAN SECURITISATION; 06/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml – FILES PROJECT OF INCORPORATION OF CASSA DEI RISPARMI Dl FORLÍ E DELLA ROMAGNA

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $265.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $205 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $230 New Target: $208 Maintain

The stock increased 1.22% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.32M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.73 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) stake by 7,916 shares to 4,838 valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Outfront Media Inc stake by 16,632 shares and now owns 28 shares. Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Douglas Emmett Acquires 350 Unit Multifamily Property, Extends Debt Maturities For Ten Years At 3.25% Per Annum – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.